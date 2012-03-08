Indiana Legislature Votes On Official State Gun

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Indiana may be losing its quarterback, but it's gaining a gun. Indiana's legislature voted to become the third state with an official gun, joining Arizona and Utah. The Grouseland long rifle was made in the 1800s by John Small. And why his rifle? Well, he was the state's first sheriff. He designed the state seal. And as one state senator told the Indianapolis Star, in a battle once with the Indians, Small got shot in the butt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.