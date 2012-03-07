Willie Nile On World Cafe

Willie Nile's folk-rock career has been varied and somewhat sporadic, but he always finds his way back to music. A gifted singer-songwriter, Nile has developed a versatile style that can be just as moving in a stadium as it is in a coffee shop. Excepting a few hiatuses, Nile has written music continually, performing with the likes of Tori Amos, Elvis Costello, The E Street Band and Barenaked Ladies. He's also released 11 albums, including his latest, The Innocent Ones.

First released in Europe, The Innocent Ones is imbued with the infectious and robust nature of classic rock 'n' roll, with whip-smart lyrics, powerhouse guitar work and the kind of strapping melodies heard in a Springsteen classic. The result is both infectious and pensive.

