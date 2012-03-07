Salt Lake City Opens Sealed 1959 Time Capsule

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People in Salt Lake City got a glimpse of the future, as seen from the past. They discovered a time capsule from 1959. Back then, local leaders were asked to make predictions about the future. They were wrong in guessing that mail would be delivered by rockets or that summer clothes would have built-in cooling coils. The former University of Utah president predicted giant flat-screen TVs like wall panels. And about that, of course, he was right. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.