Happy Birthday! Oreo Cookie Turns 100

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. This week, the Oreo cookie celebrated a milestone birthday - turning 100. The very first batch of Oreos was made at the original Nabisco bakery in New York in 1912. After a century spent in American pantries, the company is releasing a limited edition birthday cake Oreo. It has competition, though. The Girl Scouts also turn 100 this year, though they didn't start selling their cookies until 1917. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.