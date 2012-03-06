United, Delta Upgrade Overhead Bins

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And our last word in business has some good news for travelers – bigger bins. People have been avoiding checked-baggage fees by carrying on bags onto airplanes - that includes bags too big for the overhead bins. Now United and Delta Airlines are enlarging their bins, though there is some fear this will prompt people to bring bags that are even bigger.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.