Rough Day On Wall Street; Dow Has Sharpest Drop Of Year

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2012 at 4:10 PM EST

The stock market has been having a good year, so you might have been expecting some sort of a "correction."

Today may have been that day.

Pulled down by continued concern over Europe's economic woes and soft growth elsewhere in the world, the Dow Jones industrial average took its sharpest drop of any day so far this year — about 203 points, or roughly 1.6 percent.

The S&P 500 fell about the same percentage.

