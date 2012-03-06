© 2021
Obama To Romney: 'Good Luck Tonight ... Really'

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2012 at 4:55 PM EST

Before we get deep into the news of the Super Tuesday primaries, here's something from the lighter side of politics.

Toward the end of his news conference at the White House today, President Obama was asked about Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney's charge in today's Washington Post that the Democratic president has been the nation's "most feckless" leader since President Carter.

"What would you like to say to Mr. Romney?" Obama was asked by CBS News' Norah O'Donnell.

"Uh, good luck tonight," the president said with a smile and to chuckles from the White House news corps. "Really."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
