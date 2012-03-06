Navy To Expand Breathalyzer Tests

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This news item suggests a grim future for grog. The British Navy used to serve sailors that drink that includes water and rum. Some Americans have their own private traditions, but the Navy Secretary, Ray Mabus, says he wants personnel to adapt to the 21st century. His announcement was broadcast to sailors and marines worldwide. The Navy will give sailors breathalyzer tests, test for drugs and eliminate discount sales of cigarettes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.