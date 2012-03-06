Join Us For Live Blogging Of Super Tuesday Contests

As the news comes in tonight about the Republican presidential campaign's 10 Super Tuesday contests, we'll be helping out the Elections Desk by live blogging.

Starting around 6 p.m. ET, you should be able to see our updates on the NPR.org homefront. And they'll roll on to a special "live blog and results" webpage as well. Join us as the story develops.

Also: At 8 p.m. ET, NPR's special coverage is due to go live on member stations and on NPR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.