Join Us For Live Blogging Of Super Tuesday Contests

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2012 at 5:10 PM EST

As the news comes in tonight about the Republican presidential campaign's 10 Super Tuesday contests, we'll be helping out the Elections Desk by live blogging.

Starting around 6 p.m. ET, you should be able to see our updates on the NPR.org homefront. And they'll roll on to a special "live blog and results" webpage as well. Join us as the story develops.

Also: At 8 p.m. ET, NPR's special coverage is due to go live on member stations and on NPR.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
