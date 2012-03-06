George Washington McNugget Sells On eBay

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. On this Super Tuesday, a bit of news involving our founding father. A church in Sioux City, Iowa is getting $8,000 for its children's summer camp thanks to a Chicken McNugget that resembles George Washington. Rebekah Speight spotted the familiar profile on a McNugget left on her child's plate. After stashing it in her freezer for three years, this week she auctioned it off on behalf of her church. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.