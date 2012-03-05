© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Saint's Heart Stolen From Dublin Cathedral

Published March 5, 2012 at 7:17 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard the old expression: Have a heart. A burglar in Ireland took that statement to heart. Somebody broke into Christ's Church Cathedral in Dublin. They cut an iron cage and stole the church's most precious relic. It's the heart of St. Laurence O'Toole, Dublin's archbishop from 1162 to 1180. The dean of the cathedral says he's devastated. Police are searching for the culprit, who could still have the heart, to return the relic. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.