Saint's Heart Stolen From Dublin Cathedral

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard the old expression: Have a heart. A burglar in Ireland took that statement to heart. Somebody broke into Christ's Church Cathedral in Dublin. They cut an iron cage and stole the church's most precious relic. It's the heart of St. Laurence O'Toole, Dublin's archbishop from 1162 to 1180. The dean of the cathedral says he's devastated. Police are searching for the culprit, who could still have the heart, to return the relic.