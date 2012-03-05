© 2021
First Aid Kit On 'World Cafe: Next'

XPN
Published March 5, 2012 at 12:41 PM EST

Both in their early 20s, First Aid Kit's Johanna and Klara Söderberg are already winning over listeners worldwide with their intricate, woodsy harmonizing. The Swedish duo's second album, The Lion's Roar, has already charted in Australia, Denmark, the U.K., Norway and Sweden.

The stunning, melancholic collection features an expanded sound for the duo; the sound incorporates more orchestral folk and echo-laden choral arrangements. The focus remains on the sisters' gorgeous harmonizing, somber lyrics and bright, bittersweet melodies, as heard on this World Cafe: Next segment.

