Investigators Probe Another Murdoch Company

An FBI investigation of Rupert Murdoch's media company is now looking to Russia. A billboard company, News Outdoor Russia, owned until last year by News Corp, is being scrutinized over possibly bribing public officials. The FBI began looking into News Corps' operations after its British newspapers were embroiled in a bribery and phone hacking scandal.

This latest probe in Russia suggests the U.S.-based News Corp could be vulnerable to charges under America's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.