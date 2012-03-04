Eric Cantor Endorses Mitt Romney

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney received a key endorsement Sunday morning when House Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia endorsed him on NBC's Meet the Press.

Cantor cited the economy as the top issue of the campaign.

"What I have seen is a very hard-fought primary. And we have seen now that the central issue about the campaign now is the economy," Cantor said. "I just think there's one candidate in the case who can do that, and it's Mitt Romney."

Cantor said Romney is the only candidate who has come out with "a bold pro-growth, pro-jobs plan for the future," The Associated Press adds.

Cantor is the second-ranking Republican in the House, making his backing one of the highest-level endorsements Romney has collected so far. As MSNBC notes, Speaker of the House John Boehner and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have yet to make endorsements.

The endorsement comes just two days ahead of Super Tuesday, when 10 states, including Virginia, will conduct their primaries.

