Taliban Claims It Killed More Than 20 Rival Militants In Pakistan

Among the reports of more deadly violence in Pakistan today — about 70 people were killed in three incidents, DAWN reports — is word that about 20 of the deaths were the result of one militant group attacking another.

According to the BBC and The Associated Press, the Taliban is claiming responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least 20 people outside a mosque in the Tirah Valley. Most of the victims, the BBC says it has been told by officials, were militants from the rival Lashkar-e-Islam group. The BBC says that:

"A spokesman for the local Taliban said the blast was to avenge the killing of their fighters at the hands of the Lashkar-e-Islam gunmen two months ago."

The two groups have reportedly been vying for control of the area.

DAWN reports that in a nearby clash between Lashkar-e-Islam fighters and Pakistani soldiers, "at least 10 Pakistani soldiers and 23 militants were killed." Finally, it adds, "15 militants were also killed when Pakistan fighter jets blitzed various suspected militant hideouts."

