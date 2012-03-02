Ohio School Reopens, Coach Who Chased Shooter Says 'I'm Not A Hero'

Classes are resuming today at Chardon High School in Ohio, where three teenaged boys were killed Monday when a gunman — identified by witnesses as a fellow student — opened fire in the cafeteria. Two other students were wounded.

Thursday, as Eyder reported, 17-year-old T.J. Lane was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated attempted murder and one count of felonious assault. He's being prosecuted in juvenile court.

But we want to focus on the story of assistant football coach Frank Hall, who witnesses say saved lives by chasing the shooter out of the school. On Thursday, Hall delivered an emotional statement.

He told the victims and their familes, "I'm sorry."

"I don't know why this happened," Hall said. "I only wish I could have done more. I'm not a hero. Just a football coach and a study hall teacher."

The Associated Press has video of his remarks.

