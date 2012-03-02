© 2021
London Fashion Students Make A Green Statement

Published March 2, 2012 at 7:28 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's Fashion Week this week in Paris. And while models there strut the catwalk, in London a group of students are making a fashion statement of their own. Green is the new black. Students at London's Kingston University this week unveiled luxury designs made of biodegradable materials. There are stilettos made from pistachio shells and coffee beans, a woodchip corset and a top made from orange peel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.