London Fashion Students Make A Green Statement

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's Fashion Week this week in Paris. And while models there strut the catwalk, in London a group of students are making a fashion statement of their own. Green is the new black. Students at London's Kingston University this week unveiled luxury designs made of biodegradable materials. There are stilettos made from pistachio shells and coffee beans, a woodchip corset and a top made from orange peel.