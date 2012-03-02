Dr. Dog On World Cafe

The Philadelphia pop-rock band Dr. Dog has continued to get better since forming in the early 2000s. The group's seven albums of layered psychedelia are deeply influenced by the best of '60s pop, adding up to a sound that's both timeless and classic.

Dr. Dog's new album, Be the Void, represents a return to rock 'n' roll roots for the quintet, and the result captures the urgency of its live shows. With its boisterous blues influences and psychedelic pop hooks, Be the Void showcases a band that continues to come into its own.

This segment originally aired on March 2, 2012.

