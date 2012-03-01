Virgin Atlantic Hires Whispering Coach

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Virgin Atlantic has hired a whispering coach to train its flight attendants to speak in hushed tones while serving passengers. The Daily Telegraph reports crews will be trained on the optimal tone and volume. Still, few passengers will ever hear those whispering attendants. The low tones are reserved for Virgin's new upper class dream suite, where quiet doesn't come cheap. Upper class tickets cost nearly $10,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.