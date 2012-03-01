Kevn Kinney And Golden Palominos On World Cafe

Kevn Kinney of Drivin N Cryin and Anton Fier of The Golden Palominos combine the twangy side of their respective rock bands for an album aptly titled A Good Country Mile. Through the '80s rock scene, Kinney and Fier became friends and collaborators, and the trend continues more than 20 years later.

The sound of A Good Country Mile is unexpected, especially for Fier — it's a heavy, robust country album. Driven by the Palominos' addictive melodicism and Kinney's husky Southern vocals, the album rocks with slide guitar, ample harmonica and two surprising covers.

Hear the pair perform tracks from A Good Country Mile on today's episode of World Cafe.

