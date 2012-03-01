© 2021
Jobless Claims Ticked Down Again, Consumer Spending Edged Up

By Mark Memmott
Published March 1, 2012 at 8:38 AM EST

There were 2,000 fewer first-time claims for unemployment last week than in the week before, the Employment and Training Administration reports.

It says there were 351,000 such filings.

Note: Last week, the agency also said there were 351,000 such claims in the previous week. But today, it has revised that figure to 353,000. That explains the estimated 2,000-claims decline. Regardless, claims remain at a four-year-low.

In other economic news, the Bureau of Economic Analysis says consumer spending rose a modest 0.2 percent in January from December. Personal incomes rose 0.3 percent.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
