The Soul Rebels On World Cafe

The Soul Rebels could not be more aptly named. Formed in the '90s, the band originated within the New Orleans brass-band scene. Lumar LeBlanc and Derrick Moss gathered jazz musicians from around New Orleans to create a sound based in soul and specific performance styles, but with the capacity to evolve. The result rebels against the rules of soul while paying homage to the genre.

Incorporating hip-hop into brass-band music set The Soul Rebels apart early on. As it writes more genre-defying music and records more unpredictable covers, the group's reputation continues to spread beyond New Orleans — it's already played national tours with the likes of Arcade Fire, The Roots, Robert Plant & Jimmy Page and James Brown, as well as some international festivals. On its new album, Unlock Your Mind, the group continues to push the boundaries of brass and jazz.

Hear The Soul Rebels perform live on this episode of World Cafe with host David Dye.

