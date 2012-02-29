English Restaurant Offers Leap Day Special

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And that brings us to our last word in business on this Leap Day: a rare proposal. Traditionally in many European countries Leap Day was considered the only day when a woman could propose to a man. And one restaurant in Swindon, England seems to be capitalizing on that.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Yes, at the Beefeater Grill ladies can get down on one knee and order the Leap Day special, a seven ounce steak branded with the words Will You Marry Me. The special costs about $17. And David, I wouldn't say it's expensive, if you consider that there's no better way to a man's heart than food, right?

GREENE: Certainly works on me.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

GREENE: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.