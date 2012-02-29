Ketcham Could Be First Female A&M Yell Leader

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A woman could finally break the glass ceiling at Texas A&M by becoming the school's first female cheerleader. A&M calls them yell leaders, and for more than 100 years of this one-time military academy, they've been men. Samantha Ketcham wants to change that. She received enough votes to qualify for a runoff later this week - a first. Though a win is hardly assured, she says she's shocked and excited to have gotten this far. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.