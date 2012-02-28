UPDATED: Third Student In Ohio School Shooting Dies

Update at 12:58 p.m. ET. Third Student Dies:

The death toll from yesterday's shooting rampage at a Chardon, Ohio school has climbed to three.

The AP reports that a hospital confirmed the death of Demetrius Hewlin. WOIO, a local station, reports that his family said Demetrius "was a happy young man who loved life and his family and friends."

"We will miss him very much but we are proud that he will be able to help others through organ donation," the family said.

Two other students remain hospitalized.

Our Original Post:

A second student has died as a result of injuries he received during yesterday's shooting rampage at a Chardon, Ohio school.

Russell King Jr., 17, was pronounced dead early this morning. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports:

"Russell was described by students as a sociable kid who got along well with people.

"Enrolled at both Chardon High School and at the Auburn Career Center in Concord Township, the junior studied technologies of alternative energies like solar and wind power while at the career center.

"Auburn Superintendent Maggie Lynch described Russell as a good student, polite and cooperative. Lynch also characterized Russell as 'a very social kid, quick with a smile.'"

Daniel Parmertor died yesterday from his injuries and three others remain hospitalized.

"We are shocked by this senseless tragedy," Parmertor's family said in a statement according to local station WKYC. "Danny was a bright young boy who had a bright future ahead of him. The family is torn by this loss."

The schools at Chardon remain closed today. Our friends at State Impact Ohio report that District Superintendent Joseph Bergant said teachers and staff should stay home and "spend some time reflecting on family."

"If you haven't hugged or kissed your kid in the past couple days, take that time," he said at a news conference yesterday.

Police said that a suspected gunman is in custody.

Update at 4:16 p.m. ET. Prosecutor Says Suspect Did Not Know Victims:

A juvenile court judge has ruled that T.J. Lane will remain in custody for at least 15 days.

At the hearing, a prosecutor also told the judge that after Lane was apprehended, he confessed to bringing a gun to school and of firing 10 rounds into the cafeteria.

The prosecutor said he did not "know the victims and chose them randomly."

The prosecution has until March 1 to file charges.

Update at 11:18 a.m. ET. Suspect To Appear In Court:

The Geauga County Juvenile Court, who identified the suspect as T.J. Lane, says he is scheduled to appear at at a 3:30 p.m. hearing today.

During a press conference, authorities said they had still not established a motive.

Chardon Schools Superintendent Joseph Bergant said schools would reopen on Friday and parents, students and faculty will be invited to attend counseling sessions.

Bergant repeated his missive from yesterday — that everyone should go hug their kids today.

"We're not just any old place, Chardon, this is every place," Bergant said.

