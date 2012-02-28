Order For Durable Goods Drops 4 Percent

The Commerce Department says a drop in spending on transportation and business equipment contributed to a 4 percent decrease in manufactured durable goods in January.

The biggest drop in three years follows three consecutive monthly increases, including a 3.2 percent increase in December.

The AP reports:

"So-called core capital goods, which are viewed as a good measure of business investment plans, fell 4.5 percent, the biggest drop in a year. Demand for these goods hit an all-time high in December as companies rushed to take advantage of expiring tax breaks on purchases of capital goods.

"In January, overall orders totaled $206.1 billion. That's 38.6 above the low hit during the recession. Orders are still 16 percent below their peak hit in December 2007."

