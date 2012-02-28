Lost Wallet Turns Up 35 Years Later

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Gean Brown, Jr. was installing pipes in an attic in Spring Hill, Kansas when somehow he lost his wallet. He never expected to see it again, especially after 35 years. But then last week, Brown received a call. The current owner of that house in Kansas had found an old wallet. No money inside, but certainly some valuables: Gene Brown's draft card, photos from his time in the Navy and also a picture of this then-girlfriend, the woman who's now his wife. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.