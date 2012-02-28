Rearview Cameras To Be Required On Autos

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with rearview cameras for cars.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Federal auto safety regulators plan to announce a new requirement this week. According to the New York Times, by 2014, all automobiles will come equipped with a rearview camera. The latest statistics show over 200 people die each year from back-over accidents. That's when a vehicle in reverse hits a person. Often in such cases, the victims are children.

Regulators estimate that the new camera requirement will cost automakers about $200 per vehicle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.