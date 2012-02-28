© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Rearview Cameras To Be Required On Autos

Published February 28, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with rearview cameras for cars.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Federal auto safety regulators plan to announce a new requirement this week. According to the New York Times, by 2014, all automobiles will come equipped with a rearview camera. The latest statistics show over 200 people die each year from back-over accidents. That's when a vehicle in reverse hits a person. Often in such cases, the victims are children.

Regulators estimate that the new camera requirement will cost automakers about $200 per vehicle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.