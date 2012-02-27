TSA Screeners Leave Metal Detector Unattended

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Travelers in Sacramento over the weekend got a surprise when they approached airport security. No one was at the metal detector. Five passengers moseyed on through without getting screened at all. Finally, officials noticed the unattended metal detector and they shut down the terminal until the passengers could be found and screened. The Transportation Security Administration says the incident resulted in two officers being sent for additional training. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.