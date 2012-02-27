Top Stories: Unrest In Afghanistan, More Shelling In Syria
-- Will Killings Over Quran Burnings Lead To Faster Pullout From Afghanistan?
-- Santorum Defends Saying JFK Speech On Religion Makes Him Sick.
-- WikiLeaks Starts Posting Millions Of Security Firm Stratfor's Emails.
-- Developing: Shooting At High School In Chardon, Ohio.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Syrian Army Shells Homs And Northern Towns In Idlib." (BBC News)
-- "Yemen's Saleh Will Seek Exile In Ethiopia, Aides Say." (The Associated Press)
-- Train Derailment Near Toronto "Kills 3, Injures Dozens." (Toronto Sun)
-- Plot To Assassinate Russian Prime Minister Putin Reportedly Foiled. (Reuters)
-- "Silent No More, 'The Artist' Wins 5 Oscars." (Monkey See)
