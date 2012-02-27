Gay Marine's Homecoming Kiss Is Lighting Up The Web

Since the Gay Marines Facebook page posted it on Saturday, a photo of Sgt. Brandon Morgan and his partner Dalan Wells sharing a welcome home kiss in Hawaii has been getting quite a bit of attention:

-- 15,000 or so "likes."

-- 2,700 or so shares.

-- About 3,300 comments.

-- A rapidly growing number of posts. Including one from Steve Rothaus at The Miami Herald's Gay South Florida blog with this message from Morgan:

"I'm glad I can be an inspiration to someone. Thank you so very much for sharing my story."

And a post at Joe.My.God. that has more from Morgan, including his thanks to "everyone who has responded in a positive way. My partner and I want to say thank you. ... As for the haters, let em hate."

Back in December, by the way, Morgan made one of those quick videos that the Department of Defense distributes so that military personnel can say hello to friends and families during the holidays.

Also in December, two women officers shared what the Navy said was the first-ever "first kiss" at a ship's homecoming.

The "don't ask, don't tell" policy that had barred openly gay men and women from serving in the U.S. military ended last September.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.