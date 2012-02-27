UPDATE: One Student Dead After Shooting At High School In Chardon, Ohio

The latest on today's shooting at a high school in Chardon, Ohio, where five students were shot; at least one fatally:

Update at 2:15 p.m. ET. Student Who Died Identified:

According to The Plain Dealer, MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland says the student who died was named Daniel Parmentor. In a statement, his parents say they "are shocked by this senseless tragedy. Danny was a bright young boy who had a bright future ahead of him. The family is torn by this loss."

Update at 12:05 p.m. ET. One Student Has Died:

Authorities just told reporters in Chardon that one of the five students who was shot has died.

Update at 10:45 a.m. ET. At least one more injured:

WKSU's Kevin Niedermier and other reporters at the scene have been told by police that at least one other student was injured, bringing the total to at least five.

Update at 10:05 a.m. ET. From WKSU:

NPR member station WKSU is following the news here. It reports that "two of the four victims were flown by helicopter to Metrohealth Medical Center [in Cleveland]. No word on their condition. The other two were taken to Hillcrest hospital [in Mayfield Heights; a Cleveland suburb]."

WKSU's Kevin Niedermier just told our Newscast Desk that authorities aren't saying yet whether the suspect is a student.

Update at 9:55 a.m. ET:

The Plain Dealer says that: "According to the Geauga County Sheriff's office and the FBI, a suspect has been arrested. Scott Wilson of the FBI said that at this point they believe there was only one shooter, but the incident remains under investigation."

Our Original Post:

If you're hearing about a shooting at a high school in Chardon, Ohio, (east of Cleveland) this morning, the story is in the very early stages and there's not a lot of hard information to pass along just yet.

According to what local news outlets are reporting, three or four students have been injured. One suspect is reportedly in custody. There may be another at large.

But as is usually the case when news is breaking, there are more questions than answers at this point.

If you're interested in following:

-- There's live-streaming from Youngstown's WKBN-TV.

-- Cleveland's The Plain Dealer is updating this story.

-- Fox 8 in Cleveland has video here.

-- Cleveland's WKYC-TV is updating its reports here.

We'll update when there's more to report.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.