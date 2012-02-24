© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Obama's Tax Plan Is 'Step Forward,' But Not Enough, Key Republican Says

By Mark Memmott
Published February 24, 2012 at 7:30 AM EST

President Obama's proposal to cut the top corporate tax rate from its current 35 percent to 28 percent (and in some cases, to 25 percent) is "a good step forward and I welcome looking at the details," the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee said today on Morning Edition.

But Rep. Dave Camp, R-Mich., added that he thinks the Democratic president "missed the boat by not addressing the fact that the U.S. is the only country ... left in the world" that taxes corporations twice for earnings from overseas. He's also hoping for "comprehensive" tax reform that goes beyond corporate taxes to include those on individuals.

Still, Camp told host Steve Inskeep that "I think it's important that at least a step" has been taken. Now, he hopes "it's more than just a document for the campaign."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Obama's Tax Plan Is 'Step Forward,' But Not Enough, Key Republican Says

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott