Stack Of Old Comics Sells For $3.5 Million

A stack of old comics sold, yesterday, at a New York auction for a combined total of three and a half million dollars. Superman and Batman were the big earners in stack that included three comics marking the debut of those superheroes.

The comics belonged to Billy Wright of Martinsville, Virginia, who died in 1994. His relatives found the comics after his wife died last year.

Turns out that Wright bought these 345 issues as a kid, and his heirs might now be able to afford their own bat cave.

