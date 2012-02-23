© 2021
Obama Campaign Buys Air Time In Michigan Touting Auto Bailout

By Brian Naylor
Published February 23, 2012 at 5:33 PM EST

A day after the superPAC supporting President Obama purchased air time in Michigan for a spot attacking Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney for his opposition to the auto industry bailout, the president's re-election campaign itself bought air time in the state.

The new ad unveiled Thursday makes a similar point, ending on what Democrats believe is a winning issue for them: President Obama's support for the federal aid.

It's a small ad buy, just over $40,000, according to reports, but it reminds Michigan voters that the president supported the auto bailout and the Republicans running for president didn't, something the Obama campaign clearly believes helps the president in Michigan and elsewhere in the Midwest.

The ad is scheduled to run until the Michigan presidential primary on Tuesday.

Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
