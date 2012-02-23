© 2021
Bradley Manning Defers His Plea In WikiLeaks Case

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 23, 2012 at 2:28 PM EST

The Army private accused of leaking a huge cache of classified information to the website WikiLeaks deferred his plea, today.

In an arraignment before a military judge at Fort Meade in Maryland, Bradley Manning also put off a decision on whether to be tried by military jury or military judge.

The AP reports:

"Manning faces 22 counts, including aiding the enemy. That charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The others carry a combined maximum of 150 years. He allegedly gave the anti-secrecy website more than 700,000 documents and video clips.

"Defense lawyers say Manning was troubled and shouldn't have had access to classified material. Manning, 24, is a native of Crescent, Okla. He has been locked up since May 2010."

No trial date has been set for the case.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
