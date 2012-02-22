Top Stories: More Killing In Syria; Nuclear Inspectors' Mission Fails In Iran
-- Killing Continues In Syria, Two Western Journalists Among Victims.
-- Protests Continue In Afghanistan Over Quran Burnings; Some Killed.
-- Obama Administration To Propose Cut In Corporate Tax Rate.
-- Massey Mine Boss Charged In Deadly Coal Mine Explosion.
-- Obama Sings Again: Belts A Bit Of 'Sweet Home Chicago'.
-- "Nuclear Inspectors Say Their Mission To Iran Has Failed." (The New York Times)
Related: In a statement, inspectors say "intensive efforts were made to reach agreement on a document facilitating the clarification of unresolved issues in connection with Iran's nuclear program, particularly those relating to possible military dimensions. Unfortunately, agreement was not reached on this document."
-- "Greek Lawmakers Rush To Adopt Promised Austerity." (The Associated Press)
-- Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum Will Be Main Attractions At Tonight's GOP Debate. (Politico)
-- "Peugeot Is In Talks With General Motors on Possible Alliance; Shares Surge." (Bloomberg News)
