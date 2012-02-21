© 2021
Back On The Air, Stephen Colbert Gives Nod To Ailing Mom

By Mark Memmott
Published February 21, 2012 at 8:00 AM EST

Without directly saying so, Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert all-but-confirmed last night that he was off the air for two days last week because his 91-year-old mother Lorna has been ill.

After dismissing some of the funnier, "wild rumors" about why The Colbert Report had suddenly gone dark (no, he didn't get an eye job), Stephen turned to the camera to say that "evidently, having 11 children makes you tough as nails ... confidential to a lovely lady" (at which point he did one of those point-at-your-nose gestures).

(Note: There are a couple slightly naughty words in Stephen's report; but nothing too "adult.")

