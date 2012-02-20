Fox Airs 'The Simpsons' 500th Episode

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is...

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME SONG OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) The Simpsons.

MONTAGNE: Last night Fox aired the 500th episode of the cartoon comedy, "The Simpsons." The episode featured a voice cameo by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The show is known for cameos by newsmakers and celebrities. In the episode, the Simpson family is kicked out of their Springfield hometown after the mayor declares them a, quote, "unending nightmare." They run into Assange in exile.

"The Simpsons" is the largest scripted primetime series on American television, and there's more to come. The show is contracted for two more seasons, which means the show will complete at least 559 episodes.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.