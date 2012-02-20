Des Moines Welcomes Thousands Of Bacon Fans

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Four thousand pork lovers descended on Des Moines over the weekend for annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. There were treats like bacon butterscotch cupcakes, bacon-infused donut balls and bacon-wrapped jalapenos. There were health groups protesting at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, but one young festivalgoer told the Des Moines register it's cultural. Only in Iowa will people come together to eat a bunch of bacon-covered bacon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.