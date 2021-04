RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Japan's export.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Japan is seeing its exports take a hit. Economists blame the slump in exports on a stronger yen, the global economic slowdown, as well as ongoing problems from last year's earthquake and tsunami. Numbers just released by Japan's government show the country logged a record trade deficit in January. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.