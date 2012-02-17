© 2021
Top Stories: Germany's President Resigns; Libya Celebrates Uprising

By Scott Neuman
Published February 17, 2012 at 9:29 AM EST

Good morning!

Our early headlines:

German President Resigns Amid Scandal

Santorum, Romney Step Up Campaign In Michigan

Libya Celebrates Uprising, But Still A Long Way To Go

Other stories making headlines this morning:

— Remembering 'Intrepid Storyteller' Anthony Shadid (NPR)

— ICE agent opened fire on supervisor at office, sources say (LA Times)

— Thailand blasts: police search for two more suspects (The Guardian)

— IRS Announces Dirty Dozen Tax Scams for 2011 (DailyFinance)

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
