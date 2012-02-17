Top Stories: Germany's President Resigns; Libya Celebrates Uprising
Good morning!
Our early headlines:
— German President Resigns Amid Scandal
— Santorum, Romney Step Up Campaign In Michigan
— Libya Celebrates Uprising, But Still A Long Way To Go
Other stories making headlines this morning:
— Remembering 'Intrepid Storyteller' Anthony Shadid (NPR)
— ICE agent opened fire on supervisor at office, sources say (LA Times)
— Thailand blasts: police search for two more suspects (The Guardian)
— IRS Announces Dirty Dozen Tax Scams for 2011 (DailyFinance)
