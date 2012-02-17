Top Stories: Germany's President Resigns; Libya Celebrates Uprising

Good morning!

Our early headlines:

— German President Resigns Amid Scandal

— Santorum, Romney Step Up Campaign In Michigan

— Libya Celebrates Uprising, But Still A Long Way To Go

Other stories making headlines this morning:

— Remembering 'Intrepid Storyteller' Anthony Shadid (NPR)

— ICE agent opened fire on supervisor at office, sources say (LA Times)

— Thailand blasts: police search for two more suspects (The Guardian)

— IRS Announces Dirty Dozen Tax Scams for 2011 (DailyFinance)

