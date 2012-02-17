© 2021
New York City Apartment Sells For Record Price

Published February 17, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Let's go to a very different reality for one student. Our last word in business today: beyond opulent.

A New York City apartment recently changed hands for $88 million - a new record for the New York market. Of course, it does feature a wraparound terrace and an oval shaped bedroom. The Central Park West penthouse belonged to former Citigroup bigwig Sanford "Sandy" Weill. He sold it to a Russian fertilizer mogul, though it was actually purchased by a trust set-up for the Russian billionaire's 22-year-old daughter, who is still a college student.

And that's the business news from NPR News. This is MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF CREDITS)

MONTAGNE: I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.