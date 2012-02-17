Santorum, Romney Step Up Campaign In Michigan

On Morning Edition today, a couple of reports highlighting the run-up to the Feb. 28 Michigan primary, which is shaping up to be a close match between Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum, who has gained considerable momentum from wins elsewhere in the Midwest last week.

NPR's Don Gonyea reports from Michigan that Santorum's committment to conservative family values is having some resonance there.

NPR's Ari Shapiro reports that amid strong earnings for General Motors three years after it teetered on the verge of bankruptcy, Romney's opposition to the government auto bailout could hurt him among Michigan voters.

The reports follow fallout on Thursday from something Foster Friess, Santorum's billionaire supporter, said on MSNBC. NPR's Frank James has more on that.

