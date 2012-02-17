Mount Vernon Display Honors Washington's Kitchen

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. This President's Day weekend, a new exhibition opens at George Washington's Mt. Vernon on cooking with Martha Washington. It displays the first lady's hand-written recipes and her pots and pans. It honors the labor-intensive role slaves had in the kitchen, perhaps making the president's favorite breakfast - hoecakes slathered with butter and honey. Those pancakes can be cooked in a field on a garden hoe held over open coals. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.