Donahoe Proposes Major Changes To Postal Service

And it may be time to stocking up some more of those forever stamps. If Congress acts on the recommendations of the postmaster general, the price of a first class stamp could go up to 50 cents.

Patrick Donahoe is urging lawmakers to consider major changes to the operations of the U.S. Postal Service, all part of a plan to save $22-billion a year. In a letter addressed to Congress, he calls for slashing 150,000 jobs - mostly through retirements. The most significant savings would come from a proposal to break away from the federal health benefits plan.

The postmaster general also wants to extend delivery time for long-distance mail. This comes on top of an expected end to Saturday delivery service. Without changes, Donahoe projects the postal service will have annual losses of about $18 billion by 2015.

