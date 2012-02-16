Top Stories: GM Posts Record Profit; N.J. Set To Approve Gay Marriage
Good morning!
Our early headlines:
-- Thai Police Say Iranian Bomb Suspects Targeted Israeli Diplomats
-- The Economy: Housing Starts Up; Unemployment Claims Decline
-- U.N. Chief Says Syria May Be Committing 'Crimes Against Humanity'
-- Honduras Prison Fire: Most In Comayagua Jail Had Not Been Convicted
Other stories making headlines this morning:
-- Panel Completes Details of Payroll Tax Cut Extension (The New York Times)
-- GM posts record profit 2 years after bankruptcy (CNN)
-- New Jersey expected to approve gay marriage; Christie vows veto (The Los Angeles Times)
-- Joseph Kennedy III announces congressional campaign (The Boston Globe)
-- Latest Drug Shortage Threatens Children With Leukemia (NPR)
