Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Endorses Rick Santorum

Rick Santorum won a big presidential campaign endorsement - the lead singer of Megadeath. Dave Mustaine is behind albums like "Killing is my Business... and Business is Good." And more recently, "The System Has Failed." He says he was, quote, "Completely oblivious to Santorum, but now likes the guy in the sweater vest." According to Rolling Stone, Mustaine dislikes Mitt Romney and calls Newt Gingrich, quote, "An angry little man." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.