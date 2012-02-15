Warm Canadian Winter Thaws Outdoor Fun

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The frigid temperatures of Winnipeg, Canada are legendary, so much so it's called Winterpeg. But this winter is one of the warmest in a century, which has forced an annual festival that includes a snow sculpting competition to truck in snow. Winnipeggers are happy to put away the snow shovels, but the machine-made stuff may disappoint the international snow artists, especially those up from Mexico expecting the real thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.