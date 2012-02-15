Snapping Sea Lion Takes Aim At Shakira

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Shakira's career almost ended on a South African beach. The singer saw 600-pound sea lions on rocks in shallow water. And then she later wrote on Facebook, I thought to myself how cute they were, so I decided to get a bit closer than all the other tourists. Then one of the sea lions moved within a foot, roared and tried to bite. After escaping, she speculated the creature may have thought her cell phone was in fact a tasty fish.